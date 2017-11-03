

CTV Barrie





Police are expanding their search in northern Ontario for a missing Midland man.

Paul Yelland, 66, was last seen in the Beaver Lake area, near the Town of Matachewan, which is located south east of Timmins on Oct. 23.

Officers have been searching for Yelland in this area since his disappearance. But now the OPP are searching around Watabeag Lake Road, Matheson and Gibson Lake.

Police are continuing their search for a missing Midland man in northern Ontario.

Yelland is described as a white male, 6’, about 250 pounds with brown eyes, short grey hair and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing an orange vest, helmet, and pajama pants.

Police believe he may be driving a red 2006 Honda TRX four-wheeler.

Investigators and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to phone the OPP.