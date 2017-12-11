Police are investigating after a Red Cross van was set ablaze and another vandalized.

The fire broke out Sunday night in the Red Cross parking lot on Cedar Point Drive in Barrie. Another van had its window smashed in with a rock.

The senseless acts have left the charity scrambling to make alternate plans for its services.

“Those two vehicles are used for our transportation program for our seniors in the community,” says Fadia Abboud, a spokesperson for the Red Cross.

The Red Cross uses the vehicles to take seniors and people with disabilities to appointments and programs all around the area.

“It has a big impact on our community for today and the days to come,” she says.

About 20 people either missed their appointments or failed to get to their medical appointments on Monday because of the damaged vehicles. The Red Cross now has only five cars for the week.

At least one video security system in the complex was directed right at the area where the vehicles were parked.

“It's disappointing that these vehicles were targeted. They are an asset within our community and why someone would target two Canadian Red Cross vehicles is disappointing,” says Barrie police Const. Sarah Bamford.

Police plan to review that surveillance footage in the days to come.