

CTV Barrie





Police are continuing to search for a Barrie senior, who has been missing for more than a day.

Mandy Thompson, 72, was reported missing from her Barrie home on Laidlaw Drive, just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday. Barrie police spent all day Friday and overnight into Saturday searching for Thompson.

The search is continuing Saturday morning. Barrie firefighters are assisting police by searching Lake Simcoe with an airboat. Officers are also speaking with ice fishermen.

Police are asking residents living in the areas of Laidlaw and Livingstone Street to check their backyards, sheds and garages for Thompson.

Investigators used a drone on Friday to help search Sunnidale Park for the woman.

Thompson is described as a white woman, 5’8”, medium build, and short red hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat and white running shoes.

Police are concerned for her safety and believe she is not dressed for the freezing cold weather.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.