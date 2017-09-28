

CTV Barrie





Plans are in the works for a new hospice centre in the northern part of Simcoe County.

Hospice Huronia has unveiled the design of a brand new facility it's planning to build in the Penetanguishene area.

The design is pending re-zoning and site plan approval, but the hospice will include five private rooms, as well outdoor space's loved ones can enjoy together.

With more than 60,000 people in the north Simcoe County area, official say a hospital-type setting that still feels like home is something they have been waiting for.

"People have been asking for it for a long time. Right now we are doing in-home hospice services with our visiting program and we have bereavement support as well, but at this point they have to go to the hospital if they can't be at home for their final days,” says Joann Warren, Hospice Huronia

Currently, residents of north Simcoe County in need of a hospice must travel to Barrie or Collingwood, where limited beds are available.

Staff are working to raise the remainder of the $2.3 million needed to proceed with construction.