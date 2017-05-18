

CTV Barrie





A Grand Valley man has been charged after he was spotted outside an Orangeville courthouse with a replica gun.

Maintenance staff contacted Orangeville police after a man was seen walking with what looked like a handgun in his waistband on Wednesday morning.

Officers inside the courthouse rushed out and arrested the 20-year-old. Police say the man was in possession of a BB gun.

The man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of an imitation weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

He will appear in court at a future date.