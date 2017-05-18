Featured
Man walking around with fake gun arrested outside courthouse
A replica gun seized from a man outside the Orangeville, Ont. courthouse on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 can be seen in this photo provided by Orangeville police.
A Grand Valley man has been charged after he was spotted outside an Orangeville courthouse with a replica gun.
Maintenance staff contacted Orangeville police after a man was seen walking with what looked like a handgun in his waistband on Wednesday morning.
Officers inside the courthouse rushed out and arrested the 20-year-old. Police say the man was in possession of a BB gun.
The man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of an imitation weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.
He will appear in court at a future date.
