

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Police are searching for a man involved in a violent robbery at a Barrie convenience store early Monday morning.

The man walked into the Mac’s Convenience store on Dunlop Street West, at around 4:30 a.m. with his face wrapped in a cloth.

Barrie police say the man punched the clerk while demanding money. A small amount of cash was handed over and the suspect fled the scene.

The clerk was not seriously injured.

The suspect is described as a white man, 6’, with a medium build and short buzzed dark coloured hair. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, white nylon gloves, running shoes and was seen carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.