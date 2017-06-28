Featured
Man punches clerk during convenience store robbery: police
Barrie police released this image of a suspect wanted for a robbery at a Mac's Convenience store in Barrie, Ont. on Monday, June 26, 2017.
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 1:03PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 28, 2017 1:04PM EDT
Police are searching for a man involved in a violent robbery at a Barrie convenience store early Monday morning.
The man walked into the Mac’s Convenience store on Dunlop Street West, at around 4:30 a.m. with his face wrapped in a cloth.
Barrie police say the man punched the clerk while demanding money. A small amount of cash was handed over and the suspect fled the scene.
The clerk was not seriously injured.
The suspect is described as a white man, 6’, with a medium build and short buzzed dark coloured hair. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, white nylon gloves, running shoes and was seen carrying a black duffle bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
