The LCBO has announced extended hours in advance of a possible strike as well as to help customers shopping for Canada Day activities.

It says select stores will open from as early as 9 a.m. to as late as 11 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday, while some stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

This includes some stores in Barrie, Orillia, and Gravenhurst. If you want to find out if a store near you will have extended hours, you can click here.

All stores will be closed on Canada Day, but over 450 stores across Ontario will open from as early as 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. the following day if the Crown corporation isn't hit by labour action.

Members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union will be in a legal strike position just after midnight next Monday, although the LCBO has said it is hopeful a negotiated collective agreement can be reached.

With files from The Canadian Press.