A mother is “at a loss” after her son was beaten and left bleeding in the hallway of a Collingwood high school.

Video released of the beating shows a teenage boy laying on the ground, while being kicked and punched by another teen at Collingwood Collegiate Institute.

When the boy attempts to get up, drips of blood can be seen on the floor. The video was taken on Friday.

“It came to me on my cellphone on Saturday morning. It turned my stomach actually to see it,” says Gary Kennedy. He uploaded the video to Facebook.

The mother of the 14-year-old boy who was says he had to go to the hospital and suffered a concussion.

“Somebody stood there and videoed it and that's horrific. The only good thing is people are seeing that video and hopefully that can be an impetus for change,” the mother told CTV News. She didn’t want to be identified.

She says the incident started online when her son was challenged to a fight. On Friday, over the lunch hour, she says two kids followed him down the hall with a group of friends.

Police are trying to piece it together.

“What I can say is the OPP is involved in an ongoing investigation in this case and further information will be released if and when it becomes available,” says OPP Const. Martin Hachey.

The Simcoe County District School Board says it is investigating.

“We can’t speak specifically about this incident as we are bound by privacy laws. I can confirm that we are aware of the situation and that it is being addressed at the school according to the board’s policies and procedures,” the board said in a statement.

Parents want specifics on why CCI staff didn’t seem to hear or see it.

“I don’t know how I would deal with the notion that my kids could stand by and watch a kid be kicked down and then repeatedly kicked until he had to go to the hospital,” says Kennedy.

“My main priority is that he can just go to school and move forward and feel safe and supported,” the mother says.

At this point the OPP have not laid charges.