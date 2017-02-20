Featured
Funerals held for two men killed in Barrie double homicide
Nick Pasowisty and James Pasowisty can be seen in these undated photos. (Facebook/ Instagram)
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 11:32AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 20, 2017 5:07PM EST
Funeral services were held on Monday for the two men killed in a double homicide in Barrie.
A large crowd gathered at Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home to pay respects to Nick Pasowisty, 19, and his 51-year-old father, James Pasowisty.
The bodies of the two men were found with multiple stab wounds in a William Street home on Feb. 8.
Dyrrin Daley has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
The 24-year-old will be back in court on Feb. 23.
