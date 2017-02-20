

CTV Barrie





Funeral services were held on Monday for the two men killed in a double homicide in Barrie.

A large crowd gathered at Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home to pay respects to Nick Pasowisty, 19, and his 51-year-old father, James Pasowisty.

The bodies of the two men were found with multiple stab wounds in a William Street home on Feb. 8.

Dyrrin Daley has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The 24-year-old will be back in court on Feb. 23.