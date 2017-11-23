

CTV Barrie





Firefighters living across central Ontario have been recognized for helping rescue injured first responders who became trapped after an explosion at a warehouse in 2014.

The explosion in Mississauga on April 23, 2014 caused a wall to collapse, trapping three firefighters underneath rubble.

Despite all this, firefighters and paramedics rallied together to save their injured colleagues.

Larry Douglas Martin of Aurora, Matthew Attwell of Barrie, Derek Grahame of Barrie, Brian Chapman of Bolton, Anthony Colabufalo of Caledon and Daryl Roy of Parlgrave received the Medal of Bravery from the on Thursday for their actions.

The medal was given to the firefighters by Governor General Julie Payette.