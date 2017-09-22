

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Some Orangeville residents who were flooded out this summer can now apply for disaster relief.

The province notified the town on Thursday that it has activated the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontario program.

Officials say more than 128 millimetres of rain fell on June 22 and 23. A second storm on Aug. 1 resulted in more than 70 millimetres of rain in one hour.

The storms flooded homes, businesses and overwhelmed municipal sewage systems.

For more information you can click here.