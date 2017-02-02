Featured
Coyote attack in Alliston
Photo taken by Natalija Zmavc in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Staff , CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 5:48PM EST
A man walking his dog in Alliston was attacked by pack of coyotes Tuesday night.
The incident happened just before midnight along Albert Street.
According to the OPP, the man reported eight coyotes in the pack and said three attacked him and his dog. The dog was able to fend off the coyotes.
The man and his dog were not injured.
According to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Natural Resources, this is coyote breeding season and a time when they are on the move and generally in packs during the hours of darkness. Officials say coyotes are very good at taking advantage of whatever food people make available.
It's believed the coyotes are either being fed or they have found a food source in this area.
The OPP are reminding residents to ensure their dogs are leashed while being walked and to be vigilante of roaming coyotes.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Snow squall warnings and watches issued for parts of the region
- Between a rock and a hard place: Soaring hydro costs affecting local curling rinks
- Unusual options proposed to meet affordable housing demand in Simcoe County
- Low supplies could lead to bacon shortage
- Wiarton Willie, Shubenacadie Sam 'predict' early spring on Groundhog Day