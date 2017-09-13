

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A Collingwood man is facing charges, following a three-month long child pornography investigation.

On Monday, the OPP raided a home in Collingwood, seizing several items they say contained images of child sexual abuse.

A 65-year-old Collingwood man has been charged with making child porn available, possession of child porn, and accessing child porn.

The accused was released on bail and will appear in court later this month.