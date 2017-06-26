

Staff , CTV Barrie





The aftermath of Friday’s flash flooding is still being felt across the region.

St. James Catholic School near Tottenham will be closed for the remainder of the school year. Crews were still working Monday to clean up the mess left after substantial flooding.

Students did not attend class on Monday, but will finish the school year at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in Tottenham.

“All of the high school students are done their exams so that opens some class rooms for us to use so we have a set of class set aside for the students,” said principal Charity Harrison.

Throughout New Tecumseth repair efforts continue after flooding and washouts. Town staff are continuing to assess the damage and will be able to get a clearer picture once the water recedes.

Officials say there is no impact to the municipality’s drinking water.

“The Town is investigating potential provincial funding programs that may be available to residents who have experienced damage to their private property or private culverts as a result of the storm,” said New Tecumseth Mayor Rick Milne.

For the time being, affected residents are being encouraged contact their insurance company.

Several roads remain closed due to flooding:

12th Line between the 10th Sideroad and 15th Sideroad

15th Sideroad between the 12th Line and 13th Line

10th Line between County Road 10 and 10th Sideroad10th Line between County Road 10 & 10th Sideroad.

In the Holland Marsh, farmers have been working for four straight days to pump standing water out of their fields in an effort to save their crops.

“We have an onion field that is 25 per cent underwater and we’re still trying to get that surface water off,” said farmer Jason Verkaik.

Large dewatering pumps were brought up from Toronto to assist with the water removal as quickly as possible.

“We’re trying to get the field dried up so we can reseed carrots and the window is still there,” said Verkaik.

- With reports from CTV Barrie's Roger Klein and Rob Cooper.