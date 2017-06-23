

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Several roads are closed and some homes have been evacuated due to flooding across central and midwestern Ontario.

People waking up in parts of Simcoe County, Dufferin County and York Region on Friday found themselves surrounded by water. Some areas received more than 100 millimetres of rain since Thursday night. The Township of Adjala-Tosorontio is calling it “a 100 year storm.”

One of the hardest hit areas was in Grand Valley.

“We knew there was a lot of rain coming down,” says Grand Valley resident Leya Duigu. “We thought it would rise a little bit, but nothing like this and not at this time of year.”

On Saturday the clean-up began. Residents in Grand Valley and Orangeville spent much of the day removing water from their basements, and trying to mitigate damage.

Some residents took to social media, saying this is the worst flooding they’ve seen in years.

“The sound it was like being on rapids it was like you were white water rafting,” says Andrew Crawford, a New Tecumseth resident.

In Orangeville, a sewage collection system became flooded, causing some waste water to spill out. Crews are working to repair the facility and say there is no risk to the public.

Provincial police have evacuated residents living along Concession Road 2 in the Hockley Valley area because of flooding. Residents living in the areas of Nottawasaga Road and Small Lane have also been evacuated.

Further west in Minto and Mapleton, a state of emergency was issued as flooding has forced hundreds of people out of their homes.

Environment Canada says more than 158 millimetres of rain fell in this area on Thursday night.

Water levels in several places have started to recede, but officials believe it could take days before things get back to normal.