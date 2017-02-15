Featured
Barrie police, OPP get funding to create support centres for sexual assault victims
Ontario is putting $1.8 million toward 15 pilot projects aimed at improving police response to sexual violence.
The projects and funding will span two years and are part of the Liberal government's action plan to end sexual violence and harassment.
The government says the projects will provide "a more compassionate, sensitive response when survivors of sexual violence come forward and report their experiences" and will enhance police investigative practices.
Barrie police will receive $139,363 for a focused sexual assault advocacy centre. The centre will be used to coordinate response to sexual abuse cases, while providing a location to reduce trauma. Services will be aimed towards survivors under the age of 24.
Central Region OPP will also get $150,000. Provincial police will use the money to establish a sexual assault safe centre. They will offer services from medical, police and support services experts.
Police services will be asked for the next round of proposals in the spring of 2018.
With files from The Canadian Press.
