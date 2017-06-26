

Staff, CTV Barrie





A 29-year-old Barrie man is facing an impaired driving charge after he rolled his vehicle Sunday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Edgehill Drive.

According to police, the vehicle struck a parked vehicle and then rolled over.

Responding officers believed the driver was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him at the scene for impaired driving. At the police station, he blew double the legal limit of blood alcohol concentration.

The man had his vehicle impounded for seven days and was given a 90 day licence suspension.

He is schedule to appear in court in July.