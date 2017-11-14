

CTV Barrie





Barrie council has given initial approval to Tesla Motors Canada to install electric vehicle charging stations across the city.

The plan will see 16 charging stations installed between Centennial Park and Collier Street Parkade – at no cost to the city.

The charges will be free to start, but the city expects electrical costs to be approximately $12,000 per year.

City staff will work with Tesla to finalize the locations.