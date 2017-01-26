Featured
Arson suspected at recycling depot fire: police
Staff , CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 1:01PM EST
Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal`s Office are investigating a suspected arson at recycling depot in Barrie.
Emergency crews were called to Triple M Metals on Tiffin Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said multiple pieces of heavy equipment had been tampered with.
After the fire was extinguished from a Caterpillar Rock Truck, investigators found evidence that the fire was deliberately set.
Three Rock Trucks and two Excavators had also been tampered with police said in a press release.
The Forensic Identification Unit is also on scene assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigative Services at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
