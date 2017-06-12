

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The province says all-day GO train service is coming to the Barrie line in the next eight years.

During a news conference on Monday morning, Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca announced the province’s intention to have GO trains running every hour between Union and Allandale Stations by 2025.

The province also intends to run trains between Aurora Station and Union every 15 minutes.

In order for two-way service to happen, a second track is going to be built along the corridor. The line will also be electrified.

“We are making continued progress, as demonstrated with the start of procurement for infrastructure upgrades along the Barrie GO Line,” said Del Duca in a statement.

A Request for Qualifications has been issued by the province to get the project started, with a Request for Proposals expected by this fall.

“By issuing this RFQ for the double-track expansion, Metrolinx will be able to bring all-day, two-way train service between Union Station and Allandale Waterfront GO Station in Barrie,” said Metrolinx President and CEO John Jensen in a statement.

The province also announced their intention to build new layover stations, as well as modifications at both Barrie stations. This includes 139 new parking spots at the Barrie South station.