BARRIE
    • YRP make arrest in historical sexual assault investigation involving child

    Jansen Ng, 44, of East Gwillimbury, Ont., faces charges in connection with alleged sexual assaults in 2016 and 2017. (Police Handout) Jansen Ng, 44, of East Gwillimbury, Ont., faces charges in connection with alleged sexual assaults in 2016 and 2017. (Police Handout)
    A 44-year-old man from East Gwillimbury is facing charges in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation involving a child.

    York Regional Police (YRP) arrested Jansen Ng last month following allegations of sexual assaults on a 12-year-old in 2016 and 2017.

    Police say the complainant came forward with the allegations on June 6, and 10 days later, the accused was taken into custody.

    Investigators say they believe there may be more victims and urge them to come forward.

    "A sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature," YRP stated.

    The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.

    Police ask anyone with information to call the criminal investigations bureau at 1-866- 876-5423, ext. 7241 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

