A youth has been charged after allegedly posting a threatening message towards a Tottenham school on social media.

The OPP says they were notified on Monday night about a post threatening violence at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School.

According to police, the post was made on an Instagram account.

After investigating the threat, police arrested the youth. During the arrest, the OPP says they found weapons. They haven’t said what the weapons are.

"There was no actual firearm involved," says OPP Const. Lisa Cruz.

The New Tecumseth youth has been charged with uttering threats, weapons dangerous, mischief and false messages.

The identity of the accused is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

"My understanding is that it was not a real threat, and that he was exaggerating or joking," says principal Annalisa Varano, who briefly spoke with the student’s parents. "Safety and security of these students, this school, this community is my paramount responsibility."

Varano was contacted by police about the threat on Monday night. She says she immediately jumped into action, sending out a post on the school's twitter account and calling parents to let them know what transpired.

Staff had a meeting on Monday to go over protocol.

The accused will appear in court at a future date.