Young driver stopped for travelling 64 km/h over the limit: OPP

Police on patrol in Dufferin say radar clocked a driver travelling 64 kilometres per hour over the limit.

According to provincial police, a 20-year-old Milton woman was driving 144 km/h in an 80 zone on Dufferin County Road 24 south of Highway 89 Tuesday morning.

"Bad decision that put others at risk," police stated on social media regarding the incident.

Police handed the accused a 30-day licence suspension, and the vehicle she was driving was hauled away to an impound yard for 14 days at the owner's expense.

She will have to appear in court at a future date to answer to the charge of stunt driving.