G2 driver crashes car and flees the scene

A young driver crashed a car and then fled the scene.

The vehicle, driven by a G2 driver, crashed into a lawn on Muskoka Beach Road near Old Muskoka Road in Gravenhurst Tuesday at 2:50 a.m.

Provincial police say the driver had been travelling at a relatively high rate of speed in the residential area. After the vehicle came to rest, the driver fled from the scene.

Police connected the car with its registered owner, who attended the scene to meet with police after collecting the young driver.

The 19-year-old Barrie driver was charged with careless driving and failing to remain at a collision under the Highway Traffic Act.