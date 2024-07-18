BARRIE
Barrie

    • G2 driver crashes car and flees the scene

    A photo of an OPP logo. (File image) A photo of an OPP logo. (File image)
    Share

    A young driver crashed a car and then fled the scene.

    The vehicle, driven by a G2 driver, crashed into a lawn on Muskoka Beach Road near Old Muskoka Road in Gravenhurst Tuesday at 2:50 a.m.

    Provincial police say the driver had been travelling at a relatively high rate of speed in the residential area. After the vehicle came to rest, the driver fled from the scene.

    Police connected the car with its registered owner, who attended the scene to meet with police after collecting the young driver.

    The 19-year-old Barrie driver was charged with careless driving and failing to remain at a collision under the Highway Traffic Act.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News