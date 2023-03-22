York Regional Police aim to raise $100K to support Southlake's Pediatric Oncology Unit
York Regional Police (YRP) launched its Be a Hero campaign supporting the Pediatric Oncology Unit at Southlake Hospital.
"It's about supporting children who have gone through cancer. When we talk about why Southlake, it's because it's in our community, and it supports the families and those children who are going through those treatments," said YRP Deputy Chief Paulo Da Silva. "There have been so many of our community members, so many of our own members, we all know someone that has been impacted by cancer."
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
This year's child ambassador and cancer survivor is five-year-old Charlotte Wilson, who was joined by her father, YRP Const. Joe Wilson.
"When Charlotte was diagnosed with leukemia, her treatment was at SickKids Hospital in Toronto for about eight months, and then we were able to go home and do outpatient care between SickKids and Southlake Oncology Clinic," her father said.
Const. Wilson said an event such as this one is vital, as it supports families that live nearby.
"Being inside the hospital day in and day out, it's important to keep the money flowing in there to offer a high standard care for the children," he said.
Over the past 19 years, these events have raised more than $350,000 for essential services at the Southlake Hospital.
"At Southlake's Pediatric Oncology Clinic, we saw 1,300 visits for children and families last year. So, the funds raised through this event ensures that we have the tools and the support so that those children don't have to travel to SickKids or downtown for their care," said Lesley Ring, vice president with Major Gifts & Campaigns at the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation.
The head-shaving event will take place on April 22 at the Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket.
This year's fundraising goal is $100,000.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden is coming to Canada: Here's what we know about his visit
U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to Canada Thursday evening, kicking off his short but long-awaited overnight official visit to Canada. Here's what CTV News has confirmed about what will be on the agenda, and what key players are saying about the upcoming visit.
First victim in fatal Old Montreal fire identified as 76-year-old woman
Montreal police have identified the first victim of the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that has left two dead and five missing. Insp. David Shane said it was a woman named Camille Maheux, who was 76 years old.
What are the predictions for Canada's real estate market this spring?
The Canadian real estate market has been sluggish since last year, when prospective buyers started putting off plans to purchase homes as the Bank of Canada aggressively hiked interest rates eight consecutive times. But realtors see many edging toward a purchase once more.
Canada broke a population growth record in 2022: StatCan
Canada's population grew by more than one million over the course of one calendar year, breaking previous records, a new Statistics Canada report says.
5 planets will align in an arc across the night sky next week
Sky-gazers will be treated to a parade of planets near the end of month when Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars will appear together in the night sky.
Canada allowing Ukrainians overseas to apply for free emergency visa until mid-July
The federal government will give Ukrainians until mid-July to apply for a free temporary visa to Canada under an emergency program put in place last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Prince William visits troops in Poland on surprise trip
Prince William made an unannounced trip to Poland on Wednesday to thank British and Polish troops involved in providing support to Ukraine, before meeting refugees who have fled the conflict with Russia to hear of their experiences.
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
Manhattan prosecutors postponed a scheduled grand jury session Wednesday in the investigation into Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign, at least temporarily slowing a decision on whether to charge the ex-president.
What made Beethoven sick? DNA from his hair offers clues
Nearly 200 years after Ludwig van Beethoven's death, researchers pulled DNA from strands of his hair, searching for clues about the health problems and hearing loss that plagued him.
Atlantic
-
Transportation Safety Board report on sinking cites lax federal rules on stability
A Transportation Safety Board of Canada report has linked the fatal sinking of a Nova Scotia scallop dragger in 2020 to years of federal inaction on the imposition of stricter stability standards for fishing vessels.
-
Class to resume Wednesday at Halifax-area high school two days after stabbings
Students at a Halifax-area school where two staff members were stabbed Monday are set to return to class Wednesday afternoon.
-
Weather statements issued in the Maritimes ahead of snow Thursday
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements in the Maritimes ahead of a spring mix of snow and rain arriving Thursday.
Montreal
-
First victim in fatal Old Montreal fire identified as 76-year-old woman
Montreal police have identified the first victim of the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that has left two dead and five missing. Insp. David Shane said it was a woman named Camille Maheux, who was 76 years old.
-
Virtual reality tech to help pediatric patients manage pain at Montreal hospital
Children undergoing medical procedures at a Montreal hospital have a new tool to help them through pain and anxiety. Shriner’s Children’s Hospital says virtual reality headsets offer patients an escape to another world.
-
Quebec agrees to pause eviction of homeless encampment under Ville-Marie Expressway
The Quebec government has committed to finding housing for more than a dozen homeless people living in an encampment under the Ville-Marie Expressway in Montreal. Lawyers and the mobile legal clinic were in court on Wednesday to challenge an eviction notice given to the homeless people living in the encampment.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe not ruling out public funding for new Senators arena
As the sale of the Ottawa Senators heats up, the city's mayor isn't ruling out public funding for a new downtown arena for the team.
-
Here are the road closures to expect when U.S. President Biden visits Ottawa
The city of Ottawa has released its list of road closures for the presidential motorcade and visit, starting Thursday when Biden arrives and ending Friday night after his departure.
-
OC Transpo warning riders it does not offer unmarked rideshare services
If you're waiting for an OC Transpo bus, and someone drives up in an unmarked vehicle claiming to be OC Transpo, don't get in the car. That's the warning from OC Transpo after someone reported a bizarre incident.
Toronto
-
Ontario to get rid of temporary paid sick days, lift some COVID measures in LTC homes
The Canadian Press has learned that Ontario will not extend its temporary paid sick day program.
-
1 person in critical condition after daylight shooting in Toronto’s west-end
One person is in critical condition after a daylight shooting in Toronto’s west-end on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Mystery surrounds Markham, Ont. woman who 'disappeared without a trace'
A Markham, Ont. woman who has been missing for nearly three weeks 'disappeared without a trace,' police say.
Kitchener
-
Ont.’s police watchdog investigating after Centre Wellington man seriously injured
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a crash near Belwood Lake that saw a 43-year-old Centre Wellington man transported to hospital.
-
'I'm going to die': Officer recalls night Beau Baker died
Remembering the night he fatally shot Beau Baker outside a Kitchener apartment on Brybeck Crescent in April 2015, Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) Staff Sgt. Eric Boynton - who was a patrol officer at the time - testified he was worried about Baker killing himself or others.
-
Close call caught on video after driver runs stop sign in Guelph
Guelph police are looking for a driver who was captured on dash cam footage speeding through an intersection without braking at a stop sign.
London
-
'They can do anything': Richmond Row business owner says she’s not surprised after random act of violence near her restaurant
It is what many people consider a safe space, secure in the confines of their own vehicle, but a stabbing on Richmond Row may have changed that for many. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon as a driver in a southbound car was waiting for a train to cross Richmond Street, just south of Piccadilly Street.
-
Tenant recounts harrowing escape from Aylmer fire
Despite losing nearly everything he owns in a downtown Aylmer fire, Justin Temple says he is fortunate to be alive. Standing in front of the blocked-off remains of the century building he called home until Monday night, he recalled his frantic escape.
-
Hundreds of students suspended across the region for not providing proof of immunization
Hundreds of students across London, Ont. and Middlesex have been suspended from school for not being up to date on their vaccinations. Notices have been delivered to 675 students and their guardians.
Northern Ontario
-
Family sues OPP, others, for more than $2M after woman dies in Sudbury, Ont., jail
The family of a woman who died by suicide in November 2020 while incarcerated at the Sudbury Jail is suing police and other officials for more than $2 million.
-
Hwy. 17 closed between Wawa, White River
Ontario Provincial Police said early Wednesday evening that Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Wawa and White River.
-
Northern Ont. police find driver unconscious at the wheel, motor running
Ontario Provincial Police responding to a different call March 17 discovered a driver slumped over the wheel in a running parked car on Main Street in the Town of Thessalon.
Windsor
-
Car strikes home in LaSalle, driver in serious condition
A LaSalle man is in serious condition and facing an impaired driving charge after a car collided with an attached garage of a home, according to police.
-
Missing 32-year-old Windsor woman sought by police
Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 32-year-old woman.
-
Contract negotiations resume at Windsor Salt
Windsor Salt confirmed that contract negotiations resumed on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Alberta is Calling campaign seems to have worked in Ontario
New population estimates, released by Statistics Canada, suggest the Alberta government's recruitment campaign has worked in Ontario.
-
National Impaired Driving Prevention Week reminds Calgarians to make responsible choices
Family members and close friends of a young Calgary couple killed in a car crash last summer are reminding others to plan ahead and make responsible choices on this National Impaired Driving Prevention Week.
-
Why were there fireworks in Calgary last night?
Plenty of Calgarians were surprised to hear the sound of fireworks ringing through the city on Tuesday night.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. projects $1B surplus, will use cash to pay debt instead of further funding boosts
Saskatchewan is projecting a $1 billion surplus in the coming year and plans to spend just as much in paying down the province's debt.
-
Sask. finance minister cautions against using surplus to fund overburdened health system
Saskatchewan’s healthcare spending will rise to record levels in the 2023-24 provincial budget but, after adjusting for inflation, critics say the boost is weaker than advertised.
-
Funding for distance learning, capital projects included in record $3.1B education budget
The Government of Saskatchewan is committing over $20 million for online learning as part of its record $3.1 billion education budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
Edmonton
-
'We are a natural gas province': Smith says Alberta needs power plants, not wind and solar
Alberta's premier assured a ballroom of rural leaders Wednesday that she does not want to see the province move away from electricity generated from fossil fuels, while complaining about solar panels covering farm land.
-
EPS announces death of constable
The Edmonton Police Service announced the death of an officer on Tuesday.
-
Alberta information commissioner to investigate Kearl tailings leak notifications
Alberta's information commissioner says she will investigate the province's energy regulator over how the public was notified about oilsands tailings pond releases at Imperial Oil's Kearl mine.
Vancouver
-
Former Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart wins $100K court costs in NPA defamation case
A B.C. judge says former Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart can recover more than $100,000 in legal costs related to a failed defamation case launched by political rivals in the once-dominant Non-Partisan Association.
-
Vancouver lawyer fined $12K for misconduct involving 30 clients over 5 years
A Vancouver lawyer is facing a $12,000 fine over professional misconduct spanning five years and 30 immigration law clients.
-
'I don’t see an end at this point': The struggle to shut down a violent homeless camp in Abbotsford
Years after the site first sprang up, many wonder if what’s known as the Lonzo camp will ever be shut down.