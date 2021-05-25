BARRIE, ONT. -- A small fire meant to clean up yard debris lost control and spread, destroying a barn in Ramara.

Ramara Fire and Rescue Services were called to the barn fire Monday evening on Concession Road 12.

By the time crews arrived, the barn was engulfed in fire.

Fire Chief Tony Stong tells CTV News that 32 firefighters and a water tanker from Rama Fire and Rescue Services were needed to battle the blaze.

Crews managed to save two adjacent buildings from catching fire.

The damage is estimated to cost $500,000. There were no injuries.

The fire danger rating is currently sitting at moderate in Ramara.

Stong encourages people to always have a fire extinguisher on hand and never to leave a fire unattended.