Wye Marsh and Sainte-Marie sweeten the pot at the Sweetwater Harvest Festival

Two traditional tourist attractions are teaming up to offer a sweet deal.

The Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre and Sainte-Marie among the Hurons are collaborating to offer this year's Sweetwater Harvest Festival – the non-profit's biggest fundraiser.

"The Sweetwater Harvest Festival is one of the many great reasons to visit Simcoe County – a unique, family-friendly event that encourages connection with the nature and history of the region," said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

"This year, thanks to the Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre and Sainte-Marie among the Hurons, there are even more events and activities for visitors of all ages. I encourage everyone to come and enjoy the maple season fun while supporting artisans and boosting the local economy," Lumsden said.

The festival, an annual celebration of spring and all things maple syrup, will take place March 18, 19, 25 and 26.

Family-friendly activities will be on tap at both sites, including sugar shack demonstrations, maple taffy, an artisan market, and take-home crafts for kids.

"The Sweetwater Harvest Festival offers everyone the opportunity to get outside, learn about maple syrup, and enjoy the early days of spring," said Kim Hacker, executive director of the Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre. "Funds raised from this event help to ensure that the Wye Marsh can continue to deliver innovative conservation and nature programs all year round."

The Wye Marsh and Sainte-Marie organizations have worked together to offer events in the past and continue to co-host education programs every year. But this is the first time the Sweetwater Harvest Festival will occur at both sites.

"The connection between the Wye Marsh and Sainte-Marie has always been strong," says Will Baird, general manager of Huronia Historical Parks. "We're delighted to be working together in this new way to celebrate the region's natural and cultural heritage."

Activities at the Wye Marsh will include trekking through the sugar bush, sugar shack demonstrations, maple taffy on ice, roasting bannock on a stick, children's games, birds of prey demonstrations and, of course, opportunities to purchase locally-made maple syrup.

Sainte-Marie among the Hurons will host more than 20 artisans at the Sweetwater Arts and Crafts Market, historical canoe-making and basketry demonstrations, traditional Indigenous syrup-making demonstrations, as well as take-home crafts like corn-husk dolls and clay okies.

Tickets for the Sweetwater Harvest Festival must be purchased in advance on the day of arrival. There will be no ticket sales at the gate.