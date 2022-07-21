Woman's body recovered from Lake Simcoe in Georgina

Police divers recovered the body of a 35-year-old woman from Lake Simcoe in Georgina.

They say the woman fell off a floating tube into the water on Wednesday afternoon at Holmes Point Park in the area of Holmes Point Road and Donna Drive.

The York Regional Police Marine Unit, with the help of a police helicopter, found the body a little over an hour later.

The woman from Markham was not wearing a life jacket, according to police.

The coroner attended the scene and confirmed her identity, which has not been provided.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a severe weather warning and tornado watch for the region. It's not clear if the weather was a factor in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.