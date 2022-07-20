Severe weather watches end in Simcoe County
A tornado watch for Simcoe County has ended after a day of intense weather.
Environment Canada issued the tornado watch around noon on Wednesday, warning of possible damaging wind gusts and nickel to toonie-sized hail.
Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and Huntsville remain under a tornado watch as of 9:30 p.m.
In the event of threatening weather, the weather agency advises seeking shelter indoors on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a bathroom, basement, stairwell or interior closet.
One year ago, a south-end Barrie community was struck by a tornado that damaged more than 100 homes.
The destructive EF-2 became one of Environment Canada's top 10 weather events for 2021.
