Featured
Woman charged for driving 102km/hr in Wasaga Beach
OPP radar clocks Vaughan, Ont. woman speeding 102km/hr in a posted 50km/hr zone in Wasaga Beach, Ont. (CTV News/Steve Wishart)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 3:42PM EDT
A 25-year-old Vaughan woman has had her license suspended and vehicle impounded after being caught speeding in Wasaga Beach.
The OPP clocked the woman driving more than 102km/hr in a posted 50km/hr zone along Mosley Street near 41st Street around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Police say the high rate of speed resulted in a stunt driving charge for the woman.