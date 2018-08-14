

CTV Barrie





A 25-year-old Vaughan woman has had her license suspended and vehicle impounded after being caught speeding in Wasaga Beach.

The OPP clocked the woman driving more than 102km/hr in a posted 50km/hr zone along Mosley Street near 41st Street around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say the high rate of speed resulted in a stunt driving charge for the woman.