A 34-year-old woman has died after police say she was struck by a vehicle on Deer Lake Road in Perry Township on Monday evening.

Emergency services pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Heidi Lynn Slessor of Armour Township.

A 26-year-old Perry Township man faces criminal charges, including operation causing death.

The accused is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Almaguin Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.