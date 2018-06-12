Featured
Witnesses sought after stolen SUV found abandoned
A South Simcoe Police car can be see on Tuesday, April 21, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 4:29PM EDT
Police are hoping witnesses can help them find the people involved in a rollover collision in Innisfil.
A passerby reported seeing an SUV on its side on the shoulder of Shoreview Drive on Sunday.
The Ford Escape appeared to be abandoned and an investigation revealed the SUV had been stolen earlier that morning in Barrie.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.