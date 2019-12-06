BARRIE -- A 53-year-old Barrie man is celebrating after winning with $300,000 with The Big Spin instant game with OLG.

David Cleland scanned his ticket and was shocked by the results.

"Winning was surprising and surreal," the dispatcher exclaimed.

The married father and stepfather says he plans to pay some bills, buy a new car and take a trip to Jamaica with his winnings.

Cleland purchased his winning ticket at tBig Bay Point Variety on Yonge Street in Barrie.