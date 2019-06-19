

CTV Barrie





For the second time in a week, a wheel has separated from a vehicle travelling at highway speed along Highway 400 hitting another vehicle.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted on Wednesday afternoon that the driver of an SUV was “lucky to be alive” after a set of wheels flew off a transport truck and smashed into his vehicle around 2 p.m.

Schmidt said the truck’s wheels came off as a single unit in the southbound lanes near Highway 9.

Several other vehicles were involved in a collision following the wheel separation, Schmidt said.

No one was injured.

Police are investigating and say charges are possible.

Just last week there was another wheel separation along Highway 400 that resulted in serious injuries for a Barrie woman.