A woman has serious injuries after being struck in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 by a flying wheel that separated from a car on the northbound side around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the incident happened north of Highway 89 and all southbound lanes were closed South of Innisfil Beach Road.

Video Schmidt posted to social media shows heavy damage to the roof and windshield of the woman's vehicle, and a car on the other side of the highway without its front left wheel.

ORNGE Air Ambulance landed in the southbound lanes of the highway to transport the 29-year-old Barrie woman to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

Police say she has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP investigators will be looking into why the wheel separated, causing the crash.

The 56-year-old Barrie man driving that vehicle went to hospital as a precaution.

In a tweet, ORNGE Air Ambulance says this is the third incident involving a wheel separating from a vehicle that they have to respond to in the last month.

All lanes of the highway in both directions reopened around noon.

No charges have been laid at this time.

Police are appealing to the public for any witnesses or dashcam video to help them in the investigation.

- With files from The Canadian Press