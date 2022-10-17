Wear pink and lace up to support those living with Down syndrome

Wear your best pink and join in an afternoon walking in support of those living with Down syndrome.

The Rockin' It With Ruby's Down syndrome walk takes place on Sun., Oct. 23, to raise awareness and funding for families and children living with the condition.

All proceeds from the 3.21-kilometre walk go directly to help support families in need.

The event was founded by Ashley Cordua, whose daughter, Ruby, lives with Down syndrome.

"I want people to celebrate Down syndrome," said Cordua. "I want people to erase this stigma of non-inclusion and being afraid of Down syndrome diagnosis. I want people to come out and celebrate that little extra with us."

This year's walk starts at Fort Willow Conservation Area in Springwater Township and is open to everyone.

Participants must register online before Sunday's walk and complete a waiver after registration.

Donations are also accepted online.