BARRIE, ONT. -- The Orillia Opera House will start welcoming guests back in August.

Audiences will be limited to 50 people inside the 700-seat stadium, and face coverings will be required inside the theatre and auditorium.

The Opera House staff will follow health and safety rules, including limiting crowding with new entry and exit protocols.

The season will kick-off with a Norm Foster comedy, 'On a First Name Basis.'

“We're glad to be back and to reopen to audiences. We ask our patrons to please bring their patience and good humour as we embark on this new format for live theatre together,” said Wendy Fairbairn, General Manager of the Orillia Opera House.

Tickets for the first show on August 19 are on sale now online or by calling 705-326-8011.