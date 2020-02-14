GEORGIAN BAY -- The ice has piled up so high along the shoreline of Georgian Bay making it difficult to see the water level, but the latest data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shows the water is rising.

The lake rose another 2.5 centimetres from this time last month, and is at a record high for this time of year.

The combination of high water and strong winds have already damaged several harbours and waterfront parks around Georgian Bay.

The commercial waterfront in Wasaga Beach has been flooded several times, and the lake continues to threaten waterfront properties.

Based on historical patterns, the lake is expected to rise further in the spring and reach new historical highs this summer.

Parkbridge Lifestyle Communities is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to protect the properties and homes in Victoria Harbour with a stone wall.

The Town of Wasaga Beach is also facing the force of nature.

A town committee decided to keep Beach Drive closed to vehicles this summer. The road along the commercial waterfront has been closed since early November because of repeated flooding.

The decision to close the main street still has to be ratified by town council at the end of the month.