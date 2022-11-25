Wasaga Beach ushers in the holidays with one-of-a-kind performance

The Town of Wasaga Beach is getting into the holiday spirit like never before.

On Friday, the town held its first-ever Holiday Drag Show Extravaganza. The show featured six drag performers from Toronto, one of whom lives in Wasaga Beach themselves.

"When this opportunity came up, we jumped all over it," says Chelsea Riddell, an events & marketing assistant with the Town of Wasaga Beach. "I think it's been a long time coming, and we're eager to bring this to the community. We're very thankful to be able to bring this conversation out through events and through entertainment, so we're excited, we're excited for sure."

The town council approved allocating up to $5,000 from the new events sponsorship line of the special events budget for the show, which Riddell hopes becomes a new tradition. She says it helps open the door to a conversation of increased diversity and inclusivity.

"The outpour of positivity has been great. We had a large response to people coming here tonight," says Riddell. "I think a lot of the feedback we've been hearing is that we're happy for this."