Wasaga Beach house fire likely sparked by lit joint, witnesses say

A Wasaga Beach man is lucky to be alive after a fire broke out in his home Monday morning, likely sparked by a lit joint, witnesses say.

The man was reportedly sleeping when the flames ignited. Neighbours say the 49-year-old, who had lived in the house for years, woke up to the smell of smoke around 11 a.m. in the 30th Street North single-storey home.

"Fortunately, he was able to escape himself," said Deputy Chief Craig Williams, Wasaga Beach Fire Department.

Witnesses said a quick-thinking friend and neighbour helped get the man to safety. He was taken to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

Despite firefighters quickly gaining control of the blaze, the interior of the house was severely damaged. Williams said it would likely need to be gutted, leaving the man unable to return for some time.

No one else was in the house at the time of the blaze.

Fire officials said there didn't appear to be any smoke alarms in the home.

They said smoking materials and paraphernalia were found in the home and are believed to have caused the fire.

"This is the second fire in Wasaga Beach in three days, and in both of those cases, there was a large fire, and people narrowly were able to escape," Williams said.

There is no word on whether any charges could be laid.