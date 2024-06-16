BARRIE
Barrie

    • Vulnerable man missing from East Gwillimbury

    A photo of Danish Khan (left) and what he was last seen wearing when he went missing (right) on June 11, 2024 (supplied). A photo of Danish Khan (left) and what he was last seen wearing when he went missing (right) on June 11, 2024 (supplied).
    York Regional Police are searching for an East Gwillimbury man who's been missing for a week.

    29-year-old Danish Khan was last seen leaving his home by family on Tuesday between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

    Khan's home is located in the Murrell Boulevard and Manor Hampton Street area.

    According to police, he's known to go for long walks but has never been gone for this long.

    Khan is 5'10" with a thin build, brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black athletic pants and dark sneakers.

    Police and family are concerned for his wellbeing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

