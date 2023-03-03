Vanilla Ice brings 90s hits to Casino Rama

An iconic rap artist brought some of his most popular hits from over the past few decades to Simcoe County Friday night.

Vanilla Ice is currently performing as part of the 'I Love the 90s Tour.' The most recent stop is Friday night at Casino Rama. The artist says it is his goal to keep that era's music alive today.

"I think it's extremely important because, you know, I didn't know at the time it was going to be so iconic for the timeframe of what it is, but it is the last of the great decades," Vanilla Ice told CTV News ahead of his performance.

The rapper is no stranger to success. His record 'Ice, Ice Baby' was the first rap single to reach number one on the Billboard Singles Charts and has become one of his most popular hits ever.

"Every song I made is my favourite song," he said. "The fans pick it; we don't have a choice, but for me, that song has definitely taken off and become an anthem for what I'm saying right now, which is the 90s.

"The performer hasn't released new music in over 15 years, but that doesn't mean there won't be another album down the road.

"Still building homes, I'm building a brewery right now, I occupy a lot of time," he says. "I have a four-year-old little girl at home, so you know there's a hat I have to wear for every situation. When the time gets there, I dip and dabble a little bit."

The tour will see Vanilla Ice next perform in California. The tour will have its final Canadian stop in Calgary in July.