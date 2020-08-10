BARRIE, ONT. -- High-speed internet access across cottage country is poised for an upgrade with funding from the federal and provincial governments.

Lakeland Energy will launch as many as 11 separate projects to bring broadband to Gravenhurst, Muskoka, and Parry Sound.

"With our 500 kilometres of fibre optics, access to more than 100 towers, and local ownership and expertise, Lakeland is uniquely positioned to help deliver more broadband where it is most needed," advised Chris Litschko, CEO.

COVID-19 highlighted the need for broadband in regions challenged with thick forests, lakes and rugged terrain.

The 11 projects are part of a plan Lakeland has developed to increase internet coverage, at speeds of 50/10 Mbps and beyond, to another 21,000 homes and businesses, reaching almost 100,000 residents over the next five to seven years.