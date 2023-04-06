UPDATE: Police release video of car used in Schomberg's drive-by shooting

UPDATE – Suspect vehicle information released following drive-by shooting in Schomberg

Investigators are releasing new video and information about a vehicle used by suspects in a drive-by shooting in Schomberg to find two suspects.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Centre Street, between Rebellion Way and Church Street on Sun., Feb. 12, at around 8:40 a.m.

The victim had been out walking when a car passed him at a high rate of speed on a quiet residential road.

Multiple gunshots were fired from the vehicle, and the man was struck several times.

The suspects fled the area at a high rate of speed, travelling west on Centre Street.

When officers arrived in the area, they located the victim, who was taken to hospital with serious gunshot injuries.

Investigators have determined that two suspects were in the vehicle, which is now known to be a white 2021 Lexus RX-350 with Ontario licence plate CXAK183.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Toronto.

A link to a new video showing the suspect vehicle is here.

Police say recovering the vehicle would assist them in this investigation and are asking the public to be on the lookout for the vehicle and to contact investigators with any information about its location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876- 5423, ext. 7141, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online.