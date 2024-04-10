BARRIE
    • Unexpected guest makes brief appearance live on air with KC Colby

    Viewers were treated to an unexpected guest during CTV Weather Specialist KC Colby's weather segment on Wednesday.

    While KC was live on air during CTV News at 6, a feathered friend decided to make a brief pit stop on his head - well, his hat, anyway.

    KC and CTV News anchor Sarah Freemark were wrapping up the weather when what appeared to be a robin swooped down and perched on KC's blue chapeau before realizing it was interrupting and flying off.

    The longtime weather anchor managed to keep his composer, not missing a beat in his interaction with Sarah, and even gave a quick mention to the fleeing encounter.

    KC is known for his hat fashion among the CTV News audience, and well, it turns out those that live in the garden outside the news station are also fans.

