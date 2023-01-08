Unemployment rate rises in Barrie through December to match national average

While Statistics Canada's December Job report highlighted an increase of 104,000 vacant positions filled across the country in December, locally, it's a very different story.

Barrie's unemployment rate jumped from 4.8 percent to 5 percent from November to December to match the national average, but it's not due to a lack of job openings.

"I've heard from some businesses that are just putting jobs up and not getting them filled and just sort of giving up for the time being and making due," said Paul Markle, Barrie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

A similar surplus of open positions can be seen around Simcoe County.

"I mean, I go to school, so I'm also hearing all the kids talking about it," said Kiara Groen, a server at Hermie's Diner in Orillia. "I mean, everyone's getting a job, and it's surprisingly a lot easier than I thought it would be."

"I've noticed a lot of placing hiring. Even Costco is as big as we are and how great it is we're still hiring all the time. It's just hard to find staff that want to work," said Dylan Sigrist, who works full-time at Costco.

Business owners say the pool of skilled workers is shallower than they'd like it to be. Manpower Group Canada, an organization that aims to identify gaps within the country's labour market, said a changing landscape for positions is making it difficult for employers to find suitable candidates.

"Skills are evolving quickly in the marketplace, and there is a shortage of people available for these open positions," said Darlene Minatel, Manpower Group Canada's Country Manager. "I think that's the biggest gap that we have."

Manpower data reveals that 46 percent of Canadian employers surveyed plan to hire for the upcoming quarter in 2023.

But according to Orillia's Chamber of Commerce, the pandemic has shifted how potential employees think, mainly due to inflation.

"People do need more money, but it is concerning because businesses are sticking to a pattern of not growing because they can't find people to fill these positions," said Allan Lafontaine, Orillia & District Chamber of Commerce Executive. "We're looking at flexibility with time being a big issue. They want an employer who's going to work around their schedule a little bit. Also, we're finding a high demand for employee benefits."

Both the Orillia and Barrie Chambers of Commerce believe one of the ways people can help employment numbers and fight a potential recession is by doing something that was spotlighted during the pandemic. Just simply shopping local and keeping your money in your money community.