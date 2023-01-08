Unemployment rate rises in Barrie through December to match national average

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama 'Eight Is Enough,' has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver