Two people are wanted for allegedly fleeing from police in Kawartha Lakes on Sunday.

Provincial Police say officers pursued a female driver and male passenger of a pickup truck around 11:30 a.m. when police noticed the vehicle, which they believe is connected to multiple thefts in Fenelon Falls on Saturday.

The truck allegedly failed to stop for police and instead accelerated away. Police say two OPP units were damaged while trying to stop the truck, one ran over a spike belt, and the other was involved in a minor collision with the suspect vehicle.

An OPP helicopter was also called to assist officers.

Investigators are hoping the public can help identify the suspects in this case.

The black GMC Sierra has an extended cab and police say it should have collision damage to the left rear box panel on the driver’s side.