Two suspects wanted for allegedly assaulting a number of people in Barrie
Published Thursday, August 5, 2021 1:39PM EDT
Two suspects are wanted for alleged assaults in Barrie on July 17 (Courtesy of @BarriePolice)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie Police are searching for two suspects wanted for allegedly assaulting a number of people in the city last month.
Police say the assault took place on Anne Street, south of Dunlop Street, before 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.
Police say the altercation took place with the first victim over a difference of opinion. A second victim intervened and was almost pushed into traffic.
Both victims reported minor injuries.
Anyone who can identify either of these suspects are encouraged to reach out to police.
