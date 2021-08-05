BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie Police are searching for two suspects wanted for allegedly assaulting a number of people in the city last month.

Police say the assault took place on Anne Street, south of Dunlop Street, before 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

Police say the altercation took place with the first victim over a difference of opinion. A second victim intervened and was almost pushed into traffic.

Both victims reported minor injuries.

Anyone who can identify either of these suspects are encouraged to reach out to police.