Police are searching for two suspects involved in a violent robbery at a convenience store in Aurora.

According to York Regional Police, the two men entered the convenience store in the area of Yonge Street and Henderson Drive on Thursday, at around 5 a.m.

Police say one of the suspects jumped over the counter, emptied the cash register and took tobacco products.

At the same time, the other suspect allegedly assaulted the clerk, taking their cellphone.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

The first suspect is described as a 20-year-old white male. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, and a black facemask.

The second suspect is described as a 20-year-old white man. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and a black facemask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.