Two people tossed off an ATV in Amaranth Twp.
Two people were injured after being thrown from an ATV.
Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious collision involving an ATV carrying four passengers on private property.
Dufferin OPP was called to the ATV collision on the Mono-Amaranth Townline in Amaranth on Sunday at 4:45 p.m.
Two occupants of the four-seater side-by-side were ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.
The other two occupants received minor injuries.
None of the riders were wearing seatbelts or helmets.
Police want to remind ATV operators to use them responsibly and have proper safety equipment to prevent a fun time turning into a tragic event.
ATV operators should:
- Always wear a comfortable, well-fitted and fastened approved helmet
- Never drink and ride
- Take a safety course and get to know your equipment
- Stay in control and ride within your skill level
- Know your responsibilities wherever you ride
- Let someone know your trip or activity plans
- Wear seatbelts when applicable
