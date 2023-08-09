Two people tossed off an ATV in Amaranth Twp.

Two people were injured after being thrown from an ATV.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious collision involving an ATV carrying four passengers on private property.

Dufferin OPP was called to the ATV collision on the Mono-Amaranth Townline in Amaranth on Sunday at 4:45 p.m.

Two occupants of the four-seater side-by-side were ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

The other two occupants received minor injuries.

None of the riders were wearing seatbelts or helmets.

Police want to remind ATV operators to use them responsibly and have proper safety equipment to prevent a fun time turning into a tragic event.

ATV operators should: